Oct 16 (Reuters) - Profilgruppen

* Says Earnings in third and fourth quarter are affected with one-time costs

* Says in Q3, due to recent substantial decline in raw material price for aluminum, has led to one-time costs of approximately SEK 13 mln

* Q3 operating result expects to amount to approximately SEK -3 mln

* Says Q4 will be burdened with startup costs of approximately 4 msek