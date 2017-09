Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Acquires properties for 3 billion Swedish crowns ($364.22 million) and creates new inner city cluster in Stockholm

* Rent value amounts to 200 million crowns

* Djurgårdsstadens Fastigheter AB is vendor

* Current occupancy rate is 92 per cent and average remaining tenant agreement duration amounts to 4.4 years

