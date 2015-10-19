FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IT services provider Softcat eyes London listing
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 19, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IT services provider Softcat eyes London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Softcat Limited IPO-SOFT.L

* Softcat limited a leading uk it infrastructure and services provider, today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on the london stock exchange

* Global offer will consist of sale of shares currently held by founders of softcat, senior members of management team, and certain current and former employees company will not receive any of proceeds of global offer.

* Mmediately following admission, company is expected to have a free float of at least 25 per cent.

* Admission is expected in november 2015, after which softcat expects to be eligible for inclusion in ftse uk index series at quarterly review in march 2016

* Credit Suisse International and Jefferies International Limited acting as Joint Sponsors, Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.