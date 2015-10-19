FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele Columbus announces capital increase
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* Announces capital increase and sets subscription price at 5.40 euros per share

* Expects gross proceeds from offering in amount of approximately 382.7 million euros ($435.21 million)

* Offers 70,864,584 new shares in a public rights offering

* Subscription period is expected to start on Oct. 21 and to run until (and including) Nov. 3

* New shares, with full dividend rights as from Jan. 1, 2015, to be offered to shareholders at a ratio of 4 to 5, i.e. four existing shares entitle shareholder to subscribe for five new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
