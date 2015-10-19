FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia wins Chinese approval to Alcatel-Lucent deal
#Communications Equipment
October 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia wins Chinese approval to Alcatel-Lucent deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation :

* says receives clearance from China’s Ministry Of Commerce for proposed acquisition Of Alcatel-Lucent

* Says clearance in China completes material antitrust review process required for transaction

* Says Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent will continue to cooperate with French government to obtain formal approval from ministry of economy, after which Nokia will proceed with filing of previously announced public exchange offer

* Says once offer period opens, proposed deal will remain subject to approval by Nokia shareholders and successful closing of exchange offer, and is expected to close in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
