CORRECTED-BRIEF-International Public Partnerships to raise up to 450 mln stg via placings
#Corrections News
October 19, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-International Public Partnerships to raise up to 450 mln stg via placings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say company to raise 450 million pounds via “placings”, not “placing”)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd

* Placing, open offer and offer for subscription

* Announce its intention to raise up to £150 million by way of a placing, open offer and offer for subscription

* Intention to raise up to £300 million by way of a placing programme

* Proceeds of placing will be used in repayment of company’s cash drawn portion of its existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
