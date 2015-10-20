FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASOS year profit edges higher
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ASOS year profit edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASOS

* Group revenue up 18%

* UK retail sales up 27%; international retail sales up 11% (at constant currency 17%)

* 9.9 million active customers at 31 August 2015, up 13% on prior year

* Gross margin up 20bps

* Profit before tax of £47.5m (2014: £46.9m)

* Cash and cash equivalents of £119.2m (2014: £74.3m)

* Trading year to date has started well and preparations are at an advanced stage for peak season

* We currently anticipate sales growth for new financial year of c.20%, gross margin investment of up to 50bps and a similar EBIT margin to financial year just ended

* We remain focussed on achieving our next staging post of £2.5bn sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.