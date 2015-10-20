BRIEF-Whitbread H1 underlying pretax profit rises

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 13.8 percent to 291.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 13.1 percent to 28.5 pence per share

* H1 revenue rose 11.3 percent to 1.44 billion stg

* Group like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 pct

* H1 group like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 pct

* Premier Inn total sales growth of 12.6 pct and like-for-like sales up 5.0 pct

* Group underlying profit before tax up 13.8 pct and underlying earnings per share up 14.0 pct

* On track for 2018 and 2020 growth milestones

* Trading momentum in early weeks of second half has been consistent with that seen across first half

* Remain on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)