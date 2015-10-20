BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline reports positive data for Incruse Ellipta comparisons

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Positive data for Incruse Ellipta comparisons

* Positive results from two head-to-head studies directly comparing efficacy and safety of Incruse  Ellipta 

* Results from study 201316 showed that Umeclidinium 62.5mcg achieved a statistically significant improvement in lung function

* Results from randomised, open-label study 201315 showed that Umeclidinium 62.5mcg once daily was non-inferior to Glycopyrronium 44mcg administered once daily

* In study 201316, most commonly reported on-treatment adverse events for both drugs were headache and nasopharyngitis

* In study 201315, most commonly reported on-treatment adverse events for both Umeclidinium and Glycopyrronium were headache Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: