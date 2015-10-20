FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest: impairment of US business and change of guidance
October 20, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotest: impairment of US business and change of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Announces to make impairments on Oct. 20 totalling 84 million euros ($95.26 million), leading to a negative third-quarter result (EBIT Q1-Q3 2015: -82 million euros)

* Impairment primarily relates to company’s U.S. therapy activities, including write-off of production facilities and parts of buildings in the U.S.

* Expects a significantly improved result for 4th quarter of 2015

* Is expecting an EBIT between 5 million and 10 million euros for 4th quarter of year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
