FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comdirect Bank pretax profit up 17 pct at EUR 76.2 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank pretax profit up 17 pct at EUR 76.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* A pre-tax profit of 76.2 million euros ($86.36 million)in first nine months of 2015, which was a 17 percent increase on high level achieved in previous year (64.9 million euros)

* Total income of 282.9 million euros in first nine months of year; growth of 8 pct on previous year’s record figure (261.4 million euros)

* Profit target for full-year 2015 increased to more than 85 million euros before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.