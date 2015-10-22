FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Debenhams year profit up 7.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Debenhams year profit up 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc

* Profit before tax in line with market expectations, up 7.3% to £113.5m (2014: £105.8m)

* Final dividend of 2.4p per share; maintaining full year dividend of 3.4p per share

* Gross transaction value up 1.3% to £2,860.1m

* Group gross margin rate maintained, with 90bps markdown improvement on last year

* Following strong cash generation, net debt reduced by £41.7m to £319.8m

* We have had an encouraging start to year

* In good shape to build on last year’s strong performance over peak trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

