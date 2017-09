Oct 22 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc

* Fy revenue 1.74 billion stg

* On track to deliver a robust full year performance

* Trading update covers period from 1 july 2015 to 21 october 2015

* Group revenue was £1.739bn, up by 9.4% at constant currency

* Like for like revenue was up 10.1% at constant currency