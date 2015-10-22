FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asetek announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 22, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asetek announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing (Penguin)

* As a part of the agreement, Penguin will incorporate Asetek’s RackCDU D2CT liquid cooling technology into its TundraT Extreme Scale (ES) HPC server product line

* The order and OEM relationship is anticipated to result in between $1.0 million and $1.5 million of revenue within the first 12 months

* Production to fulfill the order is expected to start within the next few months

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.