BRIEF-Asetek announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :
* Announces global OEM purchase agreement with Penguin Computing (Penguin)
* As a part of the agreement, Penguin will incorporate Asetek’s RackCDU D2CT liquid cooling technology into its TundraT Extreme Scale (ES) HPC server product line
* The order and OEM relationship is anticipated to result in between $1.0 million and $1.5 million of revenue within the first 12 months
* Production to fulfill the order is expected to start within the next few months
