BRIEF-Wereldhave NV gross rental income up 54.6 pct at 150.0 mln euros
October 22, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave NV gross rental income up 54.6 pct at 150.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* Gross rental income for first nine months of 2015 rose 54.6 percent to 150.0 million euros ($167.28 million)

* EPRA occupancy of shopping centre portfolio dropped slightly to 93.3 pct as at Sept. 30, mainly due to acquisition of nine shopping centres in Netherlands

* For year 2015, a direct result is anticipated between 3.20 euros per share and 3.25 euros per share

* Dividend will be proposed to shareholders of 3.01 euros per share in respect of year 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

