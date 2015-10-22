FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornbach Holding says Hornbach family announces private placement
October 22, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hornbach Holding says Hornbach family announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KgaA :

* Hornbach family announces private placement

* Family trust Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft MbH, Annweiler, decided to place one million non-par ordinary bearer shares in Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KgaA on capital market

* Private placement of 6.25 pct of share capital is expected to be completed by Oct. 23

* Family trust is selling half of two million shares it bought back from former strategic partner Kingfisher plc at end of March 2014

* Upon completion of secondary placement, family will hold 43.75 pct of share capital of 48 million euros ($53.42 million) in KgaA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

