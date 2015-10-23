FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinnevik to sell entire stake in Avito for 846 mln USD
October 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinnevik to sell entire stake in Avito for 846 mln USD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - KInnevik :

* Kinnevik has entered into an agreement to sell its entire 31% stake in Avito to its co-shareholder Naspers for a total consideration ofUSD 846m

* For Kinnevik, the transaction represents the first material realization of the SEK 20bn it has invested in digital consumer services companies since 2007

* Kinnevik says transaction implies a sek 4,185m uplift versus kinnevik’s recorded fair value as at 30 june 2015, and a sek 6,649m gain from kinnevik’s total investment of sek 438m, both as at 30 september

* The transaction equates to an equity value of USD 2,700m, which includes cash in thecompany of approximately USD 240m

* Closing of the transaction is conditional upon relevant consents from anti-trust authorities and the South African Reserve Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
