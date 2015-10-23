FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HTN Towers plans London listing
October 23, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HTN Towers plans London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HTN Towers Plc:

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Company intends to publish, later today, an unstamped pathfinder prospectus relating to its proposed offer to certain institutional and professional investors

* Intends to target a total free float of 50 pct to 60 pct

* Intends to raise proceeds to fund capital expenditures related to group’s growth strategy of about $125 million

* Final pricing, commencement of conditional and unconditional dealings in ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange expected to be in early November 2015

* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

