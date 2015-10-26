FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FNAC says Darty deal could create synergies worth 85 mln euros
October 26, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FNAC says Darty deal could create synergies worth 85 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac

* Statement re possible offer

* Proposed transaction with darty will result in compelling financial benefits for combined group of at least eur 85 million per annum

* Regarding a possible offer ( “proposed transaction”) for darty plc (“darty”), groupe fnac sa (“fnac”) has continued to analyse key benefits of proposed transaction.

* Based on quantified financial benefits statement, acquisition of darty by fnac could generate eur 85 million of annual synergies

* Proposed transaction has received support from key shareholders of darty

* Fnac notes that it is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. (london time) on 28 october 2015 to announce either a firm intention to make an offer for darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

