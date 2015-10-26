FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG sells Russian, international pay-TV channels businesses
October 26, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG sells Russian, international pay-TV channels businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - MTG

* Sells Russian & International Pay Tv channels businesses

* MTG says has simultaneously signed and completed sale of its russian and international pay-tv channel businesses for a total consideration of USD 45.5 million

* MTG says businesses being sold generated combined revenues of SEK 448 million and operating profits of SEK 102 million for first nine months of 2015

* MTG says Sabiero Holdings limited has acquired MTG’s international channels business, and Russian company LLC Sinerdzhi has acquired Russian channels business

* Says a preliminary accounting and non-cash gain of approximately SEK 40 million will be reported as a non-recurring item in MTG’s Q4 and full year 2015 results as a result of these transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

