BRIEF-Bluefield Solar Income Fund to raise about 50 mln stg via placing
October 26, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bluefield Solar Income Fund to raise about 50 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd

* Initial placing & offer for subscription

* Company is targeting an issue of 50 million new ordinary shares to raise net proceeds of approximately 50 million stg

* Initial issue price is equal to prevailing nav per ordinary share on 23 October 2015 plus a premium of 2.0 per cent

* Initial placing and offer is not being underwritten

* New ordinary shares issued under initial placing and offer would represent approximately 90 percent. Of issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
