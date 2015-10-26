FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MLP sees Q3 net loss of EUR 2.9 mln, impacted by one-off effects
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MLP sees Q3 net loss of EUR 2.9 mln, impacted by one-off effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* Says volatile capital markets and special tax effect burden earnings in third quarter

* Says Q3 group net loss of 2.9 million euros is anticipated (Q3 2014: 3.4 million euros)

* Will record one-off expenses of -2.0 million euros under finance costs and a retrospective tax payment of -1.1 million euros in Q3

* Anticipates a pro forma EBIT (adjusted for acquisition of DOMCURA) in Q3 of 0.2 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)

* Slight increase in FY EBIT over previous year that had previously been targeted will probably not be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.