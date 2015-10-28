FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baader Bank 9-mth net commission income up 4.1 pct at EUR 39.2 mln
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank 9-mth net commission income up 4.1 pct at EUR 39.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* Results for the first nine months confirm the continued positive development of operating results; period result lower due to portfolio valuation effects

* 9-month net commission income of 39.2 million euros ($43.28 million), 4.1 percent higher than corresponding figure for first nine months of 2014

* 9-month operating result 3.919 million euros versus loss 5.430 million euros year ago

* 9-month loss after taxes 1.984 million euros versus profit 2.746 million euros year ago

* 9-month trading profit exhibited a similarly positive development, rising by 11.3 percent to 40.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
