BRIEF-DJI Holdings says terminates Davis contract as director
October 28, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - DJI Holdings Plc :

* Termination of director’s contract

* Outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Rodney Davis, had made a series of disposals of shares between Sept. 30 and Oct. 20, 2015

* Davis did not seek prior authorisation for these disposals as required by company’s share dealing code for directors

* Has today issued notice of summary termination of contract through which Davis was engaged as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

