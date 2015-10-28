FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karo Bio says acquires Medcore for SEK 18 mln
October 28, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karo Bio says acquires Medcore for SEK 18 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Karo Bio AB

* Says acquires over 90 per cent of Medcore

* Says in a first round, Karo Bio pays slightly more than SEK 16 million in new shares for a little more than 90 per cent of shares in Medcore

* After the share issue, a cash offer will be made to remaining shareholders corresponding to the price in the share offer

* Says purchase price is SEK 18 million

* Says turnover is approximately SEK 50 million with an operating profit expected to be slightly positive in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

