BRIEF-Karo Bio says acquires Medcore for SEK 18 mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Karo Bio AB

* Says acquires over 90 per cent of Medcore

* Says in a first round, Karo Bio pays slightly more than SEK 16 million in new shares for a little more than 90 per cent of shares in Medcore

* After the share issue, a cash offer will be made to remaining shareholders corresponding to the price in the share offer

* Says purchase price is SEK 18 million

* Says turnover is approximately SEK 50 million with an operating profit expected to be slightly positive in 2015.