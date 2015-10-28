FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q3 sales up at EUR 38.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 28, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q3 sales up at EUR 38.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* Increased its outlook for order entry from 30 million euros - 40 million euros to 35 million euros - 45 million euros for Q4

* Sales in Q3 amounted to 38.3 million euros ($42.40 million), which is well above 25.6 million euros of Q3 2014

* For full fiscal year 2015, Suss Microtec still expects sales to come in between 135 million and 145 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to be in low single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.