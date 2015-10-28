BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q3 sales up at EUR 38.3 mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* Increased its outlook for order entry from 30 million euros - 40 million euros to 35 million euros - 45 million euros for Q4

* Sales in Q3 amounted to 38.3 million euros ($42.40 million), which is well above 25.6 million euros of Q3 2014

* For full fiscal year 2015, Suss Microtec still expects sales to come in between 135 million and 145 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to be in low single-digit million euro range