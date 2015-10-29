FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siltronic Q3 sales up 7 pct at about 231 mln euros
October 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siltronic Q3 sales up 7 pct at about 231 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG :

* Increases third quarter sales year on year; currency-related decline in EBITDA

* Q3 sales up 7 percent year on year to about 231 million euros ($252.62 million)

* EBITDA drops by just under 12 percent in Q3 to 29 million euros; EBITDA margin is slightly below 13 percent

* For 2015 expects currency-related sales growth in high single-digit percentage range

* Unit sales in second half of year have been falling sharply

* Some customers purchased fewer wafers in Q3 in order to run down their surplus inventories

* Same inventory correction actions appear to have been carried over into final quarter of 2015

* Persistently weak sales of PCs, tablets, and smartphones in China are having a particularly negative impact on wafer demand

* EBITDA margin for year as a whole will be slightly lower than for first three quarters

* Siltronic’s medium-term EBITDA margin goal is 20 percent

* For 2015 still expects to see a slight year-on-year increase in unit sales

* Free cash flow is expected to remain positive over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

