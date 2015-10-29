FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI 9-month EBIT up 66 pct at 7.3 mln euros
October 29, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSI 9-month EBIT up 66 pct at 7.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI increases group net result by 92 pct after nine months

* 9-month new orders improve by 12 pct to 149 million euros ($162.86 million)

* 9-month group sales increase by 7.4 pct to 136.6 million euros

* 9-month group EBIT increased by 66 pct to 7.3 million euros

* Sees annual target of an EBIT of 11 million euros formulated in annual report will be achieved and that start of 2016 will see double-digit growth in new orders and sales

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

