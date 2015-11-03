FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Invision preliminary 9-mth EBIT down 42 pct at EUR 1.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 3, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Invision preliminary 9-mth EBIT down 42 pct at EUR 1.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* Preliminary nine-months results 2015

* Revenues of 9.176 million euros ($10.09 million) in first nine months of current financial year, which corresponds to a decrease of 3 percent compared to previous year

* 9-month EBIT declined by 42 percent to 1.692 million euros (9-month 2014: 2.926 million euros)

* Confirms guidance for full financial year of 2015 and still expects total revenues of approximately 12 million euros and an EBIT of about 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.