BRIEF-Delticom 9-month revenue up 12 pct at EUR 354 mln
November 3, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delticom 9-month revenue up 12 pct at EUR 354 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Generated revenues of 354 million euros ($388.83 million) in first nine months of 2015, an increase of more than 12 pct compared to previous year

* In FY 2015 still aiming to at least match EBITDA of 2014 financial year in absolute terms (15.3 million euros)

* Consolidated group revenues will lie in a range of between 530 million and 540 million euros on a full-year view

* Revenues in November, December 2015 could fall short of previous year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

