FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grammer 9-mth operating profit down at EUR 29.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grammer 9-mth operating profit down at EUR 29.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* First nine months of 2015 shows a further substantial increase of 6.3 percent in group revenue to 1.06 billion euros ($1.16 billion) (9-month 2014: 993.8 million euros)

* Operating profit (EBIT) of 29.7 million euros in period from January through September 2015 (Jan.- Sept. 2014: 43.1 million euros)

* Net profit for first nine months of 2015 came to 16.7 million euros (9-month 2014: 25.8 million euros)

* Full-Year revenue and EBIT guidance for 2015 confirmed

* Expects a full-year EBIT of around 42 million euros

* Still projects an appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than 1.4 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.