BRIEF-Cenit 9-mth EBITDA up 8 pct to EUR 9.203 mln

* Reaches an EBIT growth of 13.6 pct and a significant increase in sales with own software after 9 months
* During first nine months, generated group sales revenues of 89.424 million euros ($97.86 million) (prior year: 91.364 million euros/ down 2.1pct)
* 9-month EBITDA of 9.203 million euros (prior year: 8.524 million euros), up 8.0 pct, and EBIT of 7.633 million euros (prior year: 6.719 million euros), up 13.6 pct
* For FY targets consistent sales
* On the whole, is anticipating rise of 8 pct-10 pct in earnings (EBIT) for FY
