BRIEF-Sectra says wins deal with Swedish healthcare region

* Swedish healthcare region invests in digital pathology from Sectra - a step toward shorter waiting times for cancer care

* Says Swedish healthcare region Ostergotland is making a full commitment to digital pathology by investing in a solution from Sectra

* Says solution is being rolled out on a broad front and all 20 pathologists working in Linkoping will be able to review examinations digitally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)