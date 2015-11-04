FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sectra says wins deal with Swedish healthcare region
November 4, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sectra says wins deal with Swedish healthcare region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sectra

* Swedish healthcare region invests in digital pathology from Sectra - a step toward shorter waiting times for cancer care

* Says Swedish healthcare region Ostergotland is making a full commitment to digital pathology by investing in a solution from Sectra

* Says solution is being rolled out on a broad front and all 20 pathologists working in Linkoping will be able to review examinations digitally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)

