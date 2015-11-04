BRIEF-Plethora says Regent Pacific to acquire co for 102.9 mln stg

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Plethora Solutions Holdings Plc :

* Possible offer for Plethora Solutions Holdings Plc

* Reached agreement a possible share exchange offer to be made by Regent Pacific for Plethora

* Each Plethora shareholder (other than Regent Pacific) will receive 15.7076 new Regent Pacific shares for each Plethora share

* Possible offer represents value for each Plethora share of 12.5 pence; values entire Plethora at about 102.9 million stg

* Regent Pacific and its concert parties together already hold 29.88 percent of Plethora’s issued ordinary share capital

* Regent Pacific board believes that possible offer will deliver significant benefits to Plethora and shareholders of combined group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)