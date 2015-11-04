FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediclin 9-month sales up 2.9 pct to EUR 414.4 mln
November 4, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclin 9-month sales up 2.9 pct to EUR 414.4 mln

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG :

* In the first nine months of the 2015 financial year, group sales increased by 2.9 pct up to 414.4 million euros ($451.03 million) and the group operating result improved from 12.2 million euros to 17.4 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales target of 3.0 pct growth announced for group to be presumably reached

* Assumes that FY 2015 group EBIT will range between 19 million euros and 21 million euros, provided post-acute segment continues to perform well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

