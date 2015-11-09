FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elringklinger Q3 net income falls to 20.7 mln euros
November 9, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elringklinger Q3 net income falls to 20.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG :

* Maintains dynamic revenue growth in third quarter 2015

* Q3 revenue up by 11.8 pct (organically by 5.8 pct) to 366.1 million euros ($394.18 million)

* Q3 adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocations (1.3 million euros) at 36.7 million euros

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed: organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 pct plus acquisitions; adjusted EBIT of between 135 and 145 million euros before purchase price allocations

* Earnings before taxes stood at 29.8 (44.9) million euros in Q3 of 2015 and at 100.5 (123.8) million euros in first nine months

* Net income amounted to 20.7 (33.8) million euros in Q3 and 71.9 (92.8) million euros in first nine months of 2015

* In Q3 of 2015, order intake stood at 336.6 (330.3) million euros

* As of Sept. 30, 2015, group’s order backlog was 756.7 (651.9) million euros

* Is expected to incur additional exceptional charges of 8 to 18 million euros in Q4 of 2015 due to high levels of capacity utilization in specific divisions

* Anticipates that earnings performance will improve in 2016

* Exceptional charges are also likely to be incurred in coming financial year, but to a much lesser extent than in 2015

* Reuters poll average for Elringklinger Q3 sales was 366 million euros, EBIT 30.7 million euros, net profit 17.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
