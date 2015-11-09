FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 9, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-QSC Q3 EBITDA up 36 pct at 12 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - QSC AG :

* Increases EBITDA and free cash flow in third quarter of 2015 as well

* Q3 EBITDA rose 36 percent to 12 million euros ($12.92 million)

* Raised full-year forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Revenues for Q3 of 2015 came to 100.0 million euros, as against 106.6 million euros in previous year’s quarter

* Q3 EBIT increased by 85 percent to -0.6 million euros, and consolidated net income by 73 percent to -1.7 million euros

* Expects to generate FY EBITDA of more than 42 million euros and a free cash flow of more than 5 million euros based on revenues totalling more than 400 million euros

* Reuters poll average for Q3 revenues was 100 million euros, EBITDA 11.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
