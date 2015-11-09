BRIEF-Trelleborg acquires CGS Holding for $1.25 billion

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab

* Trelleborg acquires CGS Holding

* Says total cash consideration amounts to approximately 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.25 billion) on a cash and debt free basis

* CGS generated sales of approximately SEK 5.6 billion with an EBIT-margin of 16 percent in the rolling 12-months period ended June 30, 2015

* Says CGS Holding is a privately-owned company with leading positions in agricultural, industrial and specialty tires as well as engineered polymer solutions

* Trelleborg ab says according to preliminary assessment, cost synergies are expected to be in excess of sek 300 million annually compared with 2015, gradually realized over three years

* Closing of the transaction is subject to approvals from relevant authorities and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2016

* Says acquisition will be financed through committed bank facilities.

* Says Trelleborg’s leverage will initially be slightly above 3x Net Debt/EBITDA on a pro-forma basis.

* Says this is higher than Trelleborg’s long-term ambition and the intention is to return to a leverage ratio similar to the levels prior to the acquisition over the next 12-18 months.

* CGS employs approximately 6,300 people, is headquartered in the Czech Republic and has 13 production sites of which 11 are located in Central and Eastern Europe, one in the U.S. and one in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7002 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)