BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare reaches settlement with the insurance company If ..
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare reaches settlement with the insurance company If ..

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* On Nov. 6 2015 Hofseth Biocare announced that the company had taken legal action against the insurance company If .. in connection with a steam boiler breakdown Aug. 20, 2014

* The parties have reached an amicable settlement where If .. will compensate HBC an amount of 23 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million)

* The amount will be paid to HBC by no later than Nov. 21th

* Each party will cover their own costs related to the case

* As a consequence of the amicable settlement the case will be withdrawn in a joint pleading to the District Court

* The settlement will entail full profit and loss impact as the company is in non-taxpaying position at the moment

* Similarly, the company’s equity will be strengthened by 23 million crowns

* The profit and equity impact will be registered in the Q4 accounts to be presented in Feb. 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6369 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
