BRIEF-Ericsson and Cisco in partnership on networks
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson and Cisco in partnership on networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says Ericsson and Cisco partner to create the networks of the future

* Says incremental revenue opportunity of $1 billion or more expected for each company by calendar year 2018

* Full-year effect from synergies of SEK 1 billion expected in 2018

* The extended addressable market is primarily in professional services, software and resell of Cisco products.

* Accretive to operating income already in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
