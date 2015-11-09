BRIEF-Ericsson and Cisco in partnership on networks

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says Ericsson and Cisco partner to create the networks of the future

* Says incremental revenue opportunity of $1 billion or more expected for each company by calendar year 2018

* Full-year effect from synergies of SEK 1 billion expected in 2018

* The extended addressable market is primarily in professional services, software and resell of Cisco products.

* Accretive to operating income already in 2016.