BRIEF-Akastor sells real estate portfolio to Aker

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Akastor :

* Says has entered into an agreement with Aker to divest eight properties with long-term lease agreements

* Says properties are valued at NOK 1 243 million in an all-cash transaction

* Says average remaining contract tenor of the lease is approximately 18.5 years. The annualized rent in 2015 is approximately NOK 86.5 million in total

* Says transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2015, subject to approval by the board of directors in Aker Kværner Holding AS

* Akastor expects to realize a financial gain of approximately NOK 300 million in its fourth quarter results for 2015, following completion of the divestment

* The expected net cash, after tax, effect of the transaction will be approximately NOK 1 170 million.