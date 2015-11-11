FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paion 9-mth net loss widens to EUR 20.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Reports consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2015

* Net loss of 20.4 million euros ($21.92 million) has been incurred in first nine months of 2015 compared to a net loss of 6.3 million euros in prior-year period

* Further concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect significant revenues in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 net loss to increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to approximately 27 million to 29 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

