BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says to buy ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information biz
November 11, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says to buy ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information biz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Acquisition

* To acquire ICAP’s global hybrid voice broking and information business

* In consideration for acquiring all of IGBB, Tullett prebon will issue new shares to ICAP shareholders and to ICAP.

* Tullett Prebon expects to issue approximately 309.9 million new Tullett Prebon shares to ICAP shareholders and to ICAP

* New Tullett Prebon shares issued will represent 56 percent of share capital of Tullett Prebon as enlarged by transaction

* Deal will achieve significant cost synergies of at least £60 million

* Will employ approximately 5,500 total staff

* Transaction is expected to result in EPS accretion for tullett prebon on a fully-phased basis;

* Expects to issue approximately 309.9 million new tullett prebon shares to icap shareholders and to icap

* Tullett Prebon intends to maintain its annual dividend of 16.85 pence per share during integration period

* Board of Tullett Prebon currently expects completion to take place in 2016.

* At completion, IGBB will be acquired with gross debt of £330 million and with sufficient regulatory capital, cash and working capital

* Igbb’s cash balance at completion is expected to be equivalent to its gross debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

