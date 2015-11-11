FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICAP says H1 pretax profit 83 mln stg versus 36 mln stg year ago
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP says H1 pretax profit 83 mln stg versus 36 mln stg year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 83 million stg versus 36 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 595 million stg

* Interim dividend 6.6 pence per share

* Group revenue from continuing businesses increased by 4 pct, and by 1 pct on a constant currency basis

* Trading profit before tax increased 17 pct to 101 million stg despite ongoing cyclical and structural headwinds

* Electronic markets and post trade risk and information generated 77 pct of group’s trading operating profit

* Continues to invest in new innovative solutions which will continue to grow addressable market Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.