BRIEF-AB InBev says to sell SABMiller interest in MillerCoors
November 11, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev says to sell SABMiller interest in MillerCoors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa

* Anheuser-Busch InBev - Divestiture of SABMiller’s interest in MillerCoors

* Announces agreement with Molson Coors for complete divestiture of SABMiller’s interest in MillerCoors

* Total transaction is valued at $12 bln and is conditional on completion of AB InBev’s previously announced acquisition of SABMiller

* AB INBev will not own SABMiller’s U.S. Business

* Molson Coors will acquire full ownership of Miller brand portfolio outside of U.S. and retain rights to all of brands in MillerCoors portfolio for U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

