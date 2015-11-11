FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adesso 9-month sales up 22 pct at EUR 140 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Adesso ag increases operating earnings to a new high of 5.4 million euros ($5.80 million)in the third quarter

* Sales rose in first nine months of 2015 over previous year by 22 pct to 140 million euros and EBITDA by 38 pct to 9.6 million euros

* Positive effect on earnings per share is expected beginning with Q1 2016

* During year already lifted EBITDA forecast of 11 million-12 million euros for 2015 will be achieved on this basis with a high probability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

