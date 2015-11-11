FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Management board and insolvency administrator of Alphaform to apply for entire delisting of Alphaform shares
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 11, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Management board and insolvency administrator of Alphaform to apply for entire delisting of Alphaform shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Alphaform AG :

* Management board and insolvency administrator of Alphaform AG decide to apply for entire delisting of Alphaform shares

* Present listing of shares for OTC trading on stock exchanges in Stuttgart, Munich, Hanover, Duesseldorf, Berlin/Bremen and Hamburg shall also cease parallel to revocation of admission to regulated market at Frankfurt stock exchange

* Significant reduction in company’s administrative costs is expected from Alphaform AG’s intended entire withdrawal from capital market

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.