Nov 11 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Raises forecast for 2015 financial year

* Current 2015 forecast anticipates increase of revenues by approximately 10 pct with an EBIT margin at around same level as previous year

* Reasons for positive adjustment of outlook are additional orders from authorities from field of internal security