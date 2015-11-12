FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vita 34 9-month operating revenue up 4.9 pct at EUR 11.4 mln
#Healthcare
November 12, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vita 34 9-month operating revenue up 4.9 pct at EUR 11.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Increases 9-months earnings per share by 39.8 percent to 0.23 euros

* 9-month total operating revenue increased by 4.9 percent from last year to 11.4 million euros ($12.26 million)

* EBITDA rose to 1.7 million euros in first nine months

* 9-month EBIT of 0.8 million euros were stable

* 9-month result improved to 0.6 million euros following 0.4 million euros in 2014 reference period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

