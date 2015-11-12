BRIEF-Vita 34 9-month operating revenue up 4.9 pct at EUR 11.4 mln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Increases 9-months earnings per share by 39.8 percent to 0.23 euros

* 9-month total operating revenue increased by 4.9 percent from last year to 11.4 million euros ($12.26 million)

* EBITDA rose to 1.7 million euros in first nine months

* 9-month EBIT of 0.8 million euros were stable

* 9-month result improved to 0.6 million euros following 0.4 million euros in 2014 reference period