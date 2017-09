BRIEF-SMA Solar net cash position rises to 250.6 mln in Q3

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sma Solar

* dgap-news: sma solar technology ag: sma solar technology ag generates positive operating earnings from january to september 2015

* 9M sales increase by approximately 27% to eur699.2 million

* Net cash increases to eur250.6 million

* Managing board confirms raised sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2015

* New forecast predicts sales of eur925 million to eur975 million (previously: eur850 million to eur900 million)

* New 2015 forecast predicts operating result (ebit) of eur10 million to eur30 million (previously: eur0 million to eur10 million).